Liguria24 - Liguria Notizie in tempo reale, news in Liguria: cronaca, politica, economia, sport, cultura, spettacolo, eventi ...

L’armese Fognini tra i 10 tennisti sempre in top-100 dal 2010 al 2019

di - 26 dicembre 2019 - 18:08

Taggia. Fabio Fognini appare tra i dieci tennisti capaci di restare nelle prime 100 posizioni del ranking ATP dal 2010 al 2019 secondo la statistica postata su Twitter da Luca Brancher, uno dei migliori statistici di tennis al mondo.

Più informazioni su