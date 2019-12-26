L’armese Fognini tra i 10 tennisti sempre in top-100 dal 2010 al 2019

Taggia. Fabio Fognini appare tra i dieci tennisti capaci di restare nelle prime 100 posizioni del ranking ATP dal 2010 al 2019 secondo la statistica postata su Twitter da Luca Brancher, uno dei migliori statistici di tennis al mondo.

percentage of time in the atp top-100 in the last decade (1Jan10-31Dec19). 310 players was top-100 for at least 1 week (mmoh, fratangelo and a. martin only 1 week), 10 for all the time (fognini, verdasco, simon, isner, cilic, djokovi, kohlschreiber, nadal, gasquet, federer) pic.twitter.com/dyfrHOcSYz